Made safe: 100-year-old drawings by IRA prisoners on Cork jail walls 

A former jail in North Cork has been secured to prevent further damage to irreplaceable sketches and writings on its walls made by IRA prisoners during the War of Independence.

Some of the pencil drawings and writings were unfortunately lost when the plaster they were on was damaged by rain seeping through the roof of the old Bridewell Jail, part of the former Kanturk Courthouse complex.

The buildings are still owned by the Court Services and on learning of the importance of the 100-year-old drawings, the Courts Service engaged the OPW to secure the Bridewell — a purpose-made, tarpaulin covering is now in place over the building.

The OPW has also installed doors on the outside of the jail and sealed the jailkeeper's house.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan said the OPW have also agreed to carry out further roof repairs to the buildings next to the courthouse.

Michael Moynihan TD in the prison cells at the old Kanturk courthouse. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

IRA prisoners drew impressions of Countess Markievicz and Arthur Griffith on one wall. Some of those interned there also wrote their names, where they were from and the dates they were held thereafter being arrested by British forces.

Many prisoners' names are still clearly visible today, they include Denis Hickey, Main Street, Charleville, Co Cork; Fred Healy, Glenflesk, Co Kerry; John Anderson, Midleton, Co Cork, and John Cronin, Coolinarne, Millstreet, Co Cork.

When Mr Moynihan posted the signatures of the detainees online he was contacted by some of their descendants, including people living in England who are related to IRA prisoner Padraig Cronin, who hailed from Millstreet.

There are also a number of references on the walls to the famous Sean Moylan who was also incarcerated there.

Plans are now being discussed for various uses of the complex, including arts and cultural events, and the potential for a museum on the site.

Mr Moynihan said: "It was agreed to form a committee to progress the project further, and a meeting in the Edel Quinn Hall is planned in the coming weeks to generate more discussion and ideas."