Made safe: 100-year-old drawings by IRA prisoners on Cork jail walls 

Impressions of Countess Markievicz and Arthur Griffith were drawn on one wall while some of those interned there also wrote their names and dates of incarceration
Made safe: 100-year-old drawings by IRA prisoners on Cork jail walls 

There are a number of references on the walls to the famous Sean Moylan who was also incarcerated in the prison cells in the old Kanturk courthouse. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 20:00
Sean O’Riordan

A former jail in North Cork has been secured to prevent further damage to irreplaceable sketches and writings on its walls made by IRA prisoners during the War of Independence.

Some of the pencil drawings and writings were unfortunately lost when the plaster they were on was damaged by rain seeping through the roof of the old Bridewell Jail, part of the former Kanturk Courthouse complex.

The buildings are still owned by the Court Services and on learning of the importance of the 100-year-old drawings, the Courts Service engaged the OPW to secure the Bridewell  — a purpose-made, tarpaulin covering is now in place over the building.

The OPW has also installed doors on the outside of the jail and sealed the jailkeeper's house.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan said the OPW have also agreed to carry out further roof repairs to the buildings next to the courthouse.

Michael Moynihan TD in the prison cells at the old Kanturk courthouse. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Michael Moynihan TD in the prison cells at the old Kanturk courthouse. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

IRA prisoners drew impressions of Countess Markievicz and Arthur Griffith on one wall. Some of those interned there also wrote their names, where they were from and the dates they were held thereafter being arrested by British forces.

Many prisoners' names are still clearly visible today, they include Denis Hickey, Main Street, Charleville, Co Cork; Fred Healy, Glenflesk, Co Kerry; John Anderson, Midleton, Co Cork, and John Cronin, Coolinarne, Millstreet, Co Cork.

When Mr Moynihan posted the signatures of the detainees online he was contacted by some of their descendants, including people living in England who are related to IRA prisoner Padraig Cronin, who hailed from Millstreet.

There are also a number of references on the walls to the famous Sean Moylan who was also incarcerated there.

Plans are now being discussed for various uses of the complex, including arts and cultural events, and the potential for a museum on the site. 

Mr Moynihan said: "It was agreed to form a committee to progress the project further, and a meeting in the Edel Quinn Hall is planned in the coming weeks to generate more discussion and ideas."

Read More

WATCH: Eyewitnesses to low flying helicopter on Kerry beach feared for their lives

More in this section

WATCH: Eyewitnesses to low flying helicopter on Kerry beach feared for their lives WATCH: Eyewitnesses to low flying helicopter on Kerry beach feared for their lives
Waterford mother to appear in court 'for holding religious gathering in  garden' during lockdown Waterford mother to appear in court 'for holding religious gathering in  garden' during lockdown
Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win in Limerick Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win in Limerick
Made safe: 100-year-old drawings by IRA prisoners on Cork jail walls 

Kerry murder-suicide: Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan will not be buried for another week

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 11, 2021

  • 20
  • 23
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices