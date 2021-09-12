Gardaí search house after Cork assault leaves man fighting for his life

Victim suffered a serious head injury and underwent emergency surgery several hours after the incident on Oliver Plunkett St on Friday evening
Gardaí search house after Cork assault leaves man fighting for his life

The victim of an assault in Cork city suffered a serious head injury and underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 15:08
Eoin English

Gardaí have searched a house and seized items of evidential interest as part of their investigation into a suspected one-punch assault in Cork city which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The victim, 48, with an address in Ballyphehane on the southside of the city, suffered a serious head injury and underwent emergency surgery several hours after the incident on Oliver Plunkett St on Friday evening.

The victim was involved in a number of separate interactions with several people on the street close to its junction with the Grand Parade between 6pm and the time of the incident at around 6.45pm.

Gardaí believe that as a result of one of these interactions, the man was either pushed or punched and fell backwards, striking his head against the ground.

He was conscious immediately afterwards and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

But his condition deteriorated later, and he required emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.

A large team of detectives has been working on the case across the weekend, identifying witnesses and taking statements, conducting door-to-door enquiries on the street, and securing and trawling through CCTV footage.

They mounted checkpoints in the area on Saturday, 24-hours after the incident, and identified a number of other potential witnesses.

They also searched a house on the southside of the city and seized items.

A garda spokesman said they have received a lot of co-operation from business owners on the street and he renewed his appeal for any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to gardaí at Anglesea St on 021-4522000.

Armed Robbery at post office

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing their investigation into an armed robbery at the post office in Ballinhassig.

With the assistance of the armed regional support unit, they searched five houses on the city's southside and seized items.

Just before 4pm on Thursday, two masked men burst into the post office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money.

One was armed with a double-barrel shotgun and the other with a machete. They made off with a small quantity of cash.

They fled in a grey Citroen C3, driven by a third male, towards Spur Hill and Liberty Hill.

It was found burning in a field near Spur Hill at about 4.20pm.

Detectives are now focusing on the route and the vehicle the raiders used after burning out the getaway car.

Anyone with any information should contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200.

Read More

WATCH: Eyewitnesses to low flying helicopter on Kerry beach feared for their lives

More in this section

Waterford mother to appear in court 'for holding religious gathering in  garden' during lockdown Waterford mother to appear in court 'for holding religious gathering in  garden' during lockdown
Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win in Limerick Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win in Limerick
Watch: Cork City Fire Brigade mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a minute's silence Watch: Cork City Fire Brigade mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a minute's silence
Gardaí search house after Cork assault leaves man fighting for his life

WATCH: Eyewitnesses to low flying helicopter on Kerry beach feared for their lives

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 11, 2021

  • 20
  • 23
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices