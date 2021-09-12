Gardaí search house after Cork assault leaves man fighting for his life

Gardaí have searched a house and seized items of evidential interest as part of their investigation into a suspected one-punch assault in Cork city which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The victim, 48, with an address in Ballyphehane on the southside of the city, suffered a serious head injury and underwent emergency surgery several hours after the incident on Oliver Plunkett St on Friday evening.

The victim was involved in a number of separate interactions with several people on the street close to its junction with the Grand Parade between 6pm and the time of the incident at around 6.45pm.

Gardaí believe that as a result of one of these interactions, the man was either pushed or punched and fell backwards, striking his head against the ground.

He was conscious immediately afterwards and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

But his condition deteriorated later, and he required emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.

A large team of detectives has been working on the case across the weekend, identifying witnesses and taking statements, conducting door-to-door enquiries on the street, and securing and trawling through CCTV footage.

They mounted checkpoints in the area on Saturday, 24-hours after the incident, and identified a number of other potential witnesses.

They also searched a house on the southside of the city and seized items.

A garda spokesman said they have received a lot of co-operation from business owners on the street and he renewed his appeal for any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to gardaí at Anglesea St on 021-4522000.

Armed Robbery at post office

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing their investigation into an armed robbery at the post office in Ballinhassig.

With the assistance of the armed regional support unit, they searched five houses on the city's southside and seized items.

Just before 4pm on Thursday, two masked men burst into the post office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money.

One was armed with a double-barrel shotgun and the other with a machete. They made off with a small quantity of cash.

They fled in a grey Citroen C3, driven by a third male, towards Spur Hill and Liberty Hill.

It was found burning in a field near Spur Hill at about 4.20pm.

Detectives are now focusing on the route and the vehicle the raiders used after burning out the getaway car.

Anyone with any information should contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200.