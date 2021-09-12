Waterford mother to appear in court 'for holding religious gathering in  garden' during lockdown

A mother of three is to appear in court over allegedly allowing religious worship to take place in the back garden of her home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine Sunshine, from Co Waterford said she “would not pay the fine, even if it meant going to prison".

It is understood to be one of the first charges and pending court appearance of a person for allegedly holding a religious gathering contrary to the pandemic legal restrictions.

Ms Sunshine is charged with organising an event which was held for social or recreational reasons in a dwelling located in a relevant geographical location under the temporary restrictions of the Health Act designed to preserve and protect and emergency measures in the public interest.

The alleged offence is said to have occurred on April 30 last. Ms Sunshine had 28 days to pay the fine but has elected not to do so. As a result she has now been summonsed to appear in Carrick-on-Suir District Court in Co Tipperary on October 7 next.

If convicted the mother faces her fine being doubled to €1,000 and/or imprisonment.

Speaking from her home Ms Sunshine said: "I won’t pay the fine because I see this as an admission of guilt."

I don’t believe neither from a legal nor moral nor spiritual point of view have I done anything wrong. I do not regret my decision.

“If I had held a large indoor party instead of a religious gathering outside in my back garden with only a small number of people, with a person playing a guitar as part of Christian worship then I could appreciate why a fine might be issued."

Ms Sunshine, who is a full-time carer to one of her children, said: "I’m not sorry for my conduct. Whilst I respect gardaí, I will not compromise when it comes to freely exercising my fundamental right to religious freedom enshrined in our Constitution.

"We have compromised a lot the last year and a half, making church attendance illegal crossed the line for me."

Ms Sunshine has asked the public to join her in prayer outside the Court on October 7 at 10.30am.

A garda spokesperson said: “People issued with a Covid-19 related fine have 28 days to pay the fine. Anyone who fails to pay their fine within 28 days will receive a Court date shortly after.

It is a matter for the Court, but failure to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice can result in conviction for a first offence in the District Court in a fine of €1,000 and/or imprisonment.

The latest garda figures for the first eight months of this year show that 22,328 fines have been issued in relation to alleged breaches of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Up to 52% of fines remain unpaid and the majority involve leaving home without a reasonable excuse of which 14,938 were fined €100. Up to 3,251 were fined €150 for attending events in a dwelling place.