'Most courageous, brave, and gorgeous little boy' Fionn Barry, 7, passes away in Cork

The garda charity, Little Blue Heroes, has paid tribute following the death of seven-year-old Fionn Barry who had multiple conditions including cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, cortical visual impairment, and extreme reflex.

Little Blue Heroes said they were "heartbroken" to hear of the passing of the youngster from Ballyhea in Co Cork:

Honorary Garda Fionn Barry was escorted home from hospital by colleagues to be at home with his family. He passed away at home yesterday evening surrounded by his loving family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and all his family and friends.

Fionn is survived by his parents Brenda and Trevor, his grandfather Pat, aunts uncles and extended family.

On the Facebook page "Fighting for Fionn", his parents said that he was "the most courageous, brave, determined and gorgeous little boy". Brenda O’Connell Barry pictured in happier times with her son Fionn in Ballyhea, Cork. Fionn suffered multiple conditions including cerebral palsy and global developmental delay. Picture. Brian Arthur To be his parents was the biggest honour of all time and we fought fiercely for our boy from day one. We are absolutely devastated beyond any comprehension and not sure how we will get through these next few days. "We are so grateful for the massive support network around us and we are certain they will hold us up in the coming days and months. "We left no stone unturned in our efforts to make him comfortable and provide him with what he needed to keep him safe, healthy and here at home with us as much as possible. "This is something we absolutely could never have achieved without the unwavering support and kindness from everyone for our #FightforFionn campaign. "Fionn Patrick Barry had the best of everything and was surrounded with so much love for every minute of his short life. "Fionn touched the lives of so, so many people and he was given the honour of being a Little Blue Hero, a King Bee on board the Bumbleance as well as becoming a junior paramedic only last Tuesday morning. Fionn was delighted to be made an honorary garda courtesy of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation which aids families with children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. "We are truly grateful to the wonderful charities who supported us in our efforts to keep Fionn comfortable and also to the many people, businesses and communities who rallied together when we needed it most. We do not want to name anyone for fear of leaving someone out but please know that if you helped us in any way we are eternally grateful."

The family said Fionn spent much of his life in the Puffin Ward at Cork University Hospital.

"The care, love and dedication they continually showed him and us was second to none. We were blessed with nurses who cared for him as if he was their own.

"We want to do one final thing for our little man and that is to give him the send-off he truly deserves and I know everyone will help us with this."

Fionn will repose at home tomorrow from four to 6pm. Requiem Mass is on Monday at noon at St Mary's Church, Ballyhea. The mass will be livestreamed.