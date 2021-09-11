Second debut: Talented Cork actress fundraising to allow her take up offer to attend Rada

Being accepted to one of the world’s most prestigious acting schools where greats like Anthony Hopkins and Fiona Shaw honed their craft was the realisation of an “impossible” childhood dream for Cork woman Rachel O’Connell.
But the crippling €81,000 costs of studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and living in London for three years are now threatening her dreams of studying there.
Ms O’Connell, who has appeared in productions on stage and screen includingand , lost all her work through the pandemic, making the sudden move to London even more difficult financially.
When her application for a credit union loan failed, she was forced to set up a Gofundme page this week “as a last resort”, just days before her move to London.
And high costs and low wages are filtering thousands of other talented working class people out of the arts to the detriment of the industry and society, she said:
"We need to have better supports not just for actors but for all creative industries. We’re going to miss out on so much great talent otherwise.”
Ms O’Connell, now 36, dreamed of studying at RADA since she was 15. But, coming from a working class background, she "knew her parents could never have afforded it," and she lacked the confidence to apply.
In her mid-20s, she eventually gathered the courage to apply, but her father fell ill with cancer and sadly later died and Ms O’Connell shelved her Rada dreams.
But this year, she was pushed to apply after the pandemic stopped all her work and severely challenged her mental health. After four gruelling auditions, she was chosen as the only Irish person out of some 5,000 international applicants to attend the world-famous college this academic year.
"The 15-year-old inside me is still celebrating that I’ve gotten into RADA,” she said.
“It really took a pandemic, for me to lose all my work and go lower than I’ve ever been before to actually decide I needed to just apply.
“I remember being down to €60 some week in November and needing to pay some bill but instead I paid the €53 application fee for RADA on a whim and decided ‘erra the bill could wait til next week, if I don’t do this now I never will’.
“But this incredible training comes with a large price tag and after losing my dad eight years ago to cancer, myself and my mum Joanie have no way to fund this.
“We’ve been racking our brains to try and come up with the money but to no avail. Rada fees will work out at €32,500 for the three years, and the college estimates that to live in London will cost a student €16,600 each year. In total, this works out at €81,000.
“One thing I’ve managed to get is a €3,000 grant this year which I am beyond grateful for but that still leaves me with €78,000 to come up with.
“I hate asking for help, especially when it comes to money and especially during such difficult times like this last year and a half, but I really don’t know what else to do.”
Being accepted into Rada has also been “healing” like coming full circle since her father’s tragic death, she said.
“It’s an emotional time. When RADA rang to say ‘congratulations, we’d love to have you join us’ I started laughing and crying. It was the best news I ever got. It’s been this light at the end of a very dark tunnel. I haven’t felt that joy in a long time.”
• Donations are being accepted now on Rachel's Gofundme page.