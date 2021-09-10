Munster people will outlive Bulgarians but have lower life expectancy than Madrid's citizens

People in Munster can expect to live to almost 82 from birth, compared to 85.5 in and around Madrid, and just over 73.5 in Severozapaden in north-west Bulgaria.

That is just one of the comparisons to be found in Eurostat's comparison of regions across Europe, which examined various factors in more than 330 distinct areas.

Eurostat, which is the data analysis arm of the European Commission, examined a huge range of life-related factors for its regional handbook, including comparisons in areas such as broadband access, third-level education, car ownership, employment, and nights spent by tourists.

At present, data show that when it comes to land across Ireland, some 27.5% is considered to be urban, while 72.5% is either rural or predominantly rural.

Southern Ireland, which mostly includes the six Munster counties as well as the likes of Wexford, has more than 1.62 million people, ranking 150th out of 331 regions across Europe.

By comparison, the Île-de-France region, which surrounds the nation's capital of Paris, has more than 12.25m, the most in the EU, while Åland, an autonomous island grouping on the south-west of Finland that is also a member of the EU, has just 29,000.

Åland leads the way in the regions across the EU when it comes to employment, with 86.5% of the population aged between 20 and 64 in work.

Southern Ireland has just over 72% of 20 to 64-year-olds in work, while the region with the lowest employment levels in the EU are in Sicily, the island off mainland Italy, with just 44.5%.

Cars and connectivity

When it comes to car ownership, which environmentalists have warned is a major barrier to eliminating emissions that are exacerbating the climate crisis, the south of Ireland is considered to be below the EU average.

The rate of passengers per car in Southern Ireland is 468 per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the average of 540 in the bloc's regions.

The highest concentration in the EU is in the Alpine region of Valle D’Aoste, Italy at 1,488 per 1,000 people, while in Peloponnisos, Greece, there are just 179 per 1,000 people.

Other transport-related data show the Italian region of Lombardy had the highest number of passenger cars at 6.2 million across the regions of the EU.

Among EU regions, Prov Luxembourg in Belgium had the highest incidence of fatalities in road accidents in 2019, at 171 deaths per million inhabitants, while Paris-Charles de Gaulle in France was the busiest passenger airport in the EU, with 76.1m passengers carried in 2019.

In relation to online connectivity, the south of Ireland has almost 90% of homes with access to the internet. This compares to 99% of inhabitants of Limburg in the Netherlands, and Severozapaden, Bulgaria at 71%.

Those who claim never to have used a computer in the south and east of Ireland stands at 16%, while in Puglia, which is the heel of the Italian boot, almost half of people say they haven't used one.

Unsurprisingly, given its huge connectivity rates, just 1% of the population of Zeeland in the western coastal region of The Netherlands say they haven't used a computer.

Population

According to the regional handbook, there are 19 regions across the EU where the population is projected to increase by at least 15% during the next three decades.

Particularly high projected growth — more than 25% — is mooted for the east of Ireland and the Midlands, along with the likes of Swedish capital Stockholm.

Some of the most economically disadvantaged regions in the EU recorded the highest death rates, the regional handbook shows.

"In 2017, the Região Autónoma da Madeira in Portugal had, by far, the highest share (20.5 %) of deaths caused by diseases of the respiratory system. The next highest shares were recorded in the Spanish capital region, Comunidad De Madrid (14.5%) and in Ireland (14.2%). Diseases of the respiratory system accounted for less than 10.0 % of all deaths in the more than three-quarters of regions across the EU," it said.

In 2020, just over two-fifths of the EU population aged 25 to 34 years had some third-level education, while Dublin was among the bloc's highest.

"There were nine regions in the EU where at least six out of every 10 people aged 25-34 years had a tertiary level of educational attainment in 2020. They included the capital regions of Lithuania, Poland, France, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden and Ireland, as well as Utrecht (a research hub, with one of the largest universities in the Netherlands) and País Vasco in northern Spain (where the regional economy specialises in innovation, research and high-technology manufacturing," the handbook said.

Relatively high shares of third-level participation were also recorded in several other regions specialised in research activities and high-technology manufacturing - including Munster, according to Eurostat.

"For example, Prov Brabant Wallon (Belgium), Southern (Ireland) or Midi-Pyrénées (France). Regions such as these — together with capital regions — would appear to act as a magnet for highly qualified people, exerting considerable ‘pull effects’ through the varied educational, employment and social/lifestyle opportunities that they offer," it said.