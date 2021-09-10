Woman, 30s, rescued from River Blackwater in Cork

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyellis near Mallow
Woman, 30s, rescued from River Blackwater in Cork

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyellis near Mallow after it was reported that someone was seen entering the water. File picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 09:02
Greg Murphy

A woman was rescued from the River Blackwater in Co Cork shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyellis near Mallow after it was reported that someone was seen entering the water.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was pulled from the river by Mallow Search and Rescue and given first aid at the scene.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by helicopter for additional treatment.

In a statement, Mallow Search and Rescue thanked members of the emergency services for their assistance in the matter.

Read More

McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 

More in this section

Taoiseach: Firearms laws may need to be examined in wake of Lixnaw tragedy Taoiseach: Firearms laws may need to be examined in wake of Lixnaw tragedy
14/11/2016 Safe Ireland Summit. Pictured is Maria Mother of domestic murder victim calls for helpline for people with homicidal thoughts
McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan  McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 
Woman, 30s, rescued from River Blackwater in Cork

Kerry murder-suicide: 'Jamie lay there as if he was just asleep'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 18
  • 22
  • 32
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices