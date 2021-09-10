Woman, 30s, rescued from River Blackwater in Cork

A woman was rescued from the River Blackwater in Co Cork shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyellis near Mallow after it was reported that someone was seen entering the water.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was pulled from the river by Mallow Search and Rescue and given first aid at the scene.
She was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by helicopter for additional treatment.
In a statement, Mallow Search and Rescue thanked members of the emergency services for their assistance in the matter.