Investigation underway after tragic death at Mallow GP surgery

A garda investigation is underway after a man shot himself dead in a doctor’s surgery in Cork last night.
Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 07:06
Eoin English

The man, who was aged 51 and understood to be from the Aghabullogue area of North Cork, died at the scene at the Primary Healthcare Centre at Gooldshill in Malllow.

The facility houses a number of GP practices and the out-of-hours SouthDoc service.

The man was attending a doctor at the facility between 6pm and 7pm when gardaí were alerted at around 6.20pm that there was a man in the building armed with a suspected pistol.

It’s believed the man was alone in a room when he shot himself.

The man received immediate medical assistance but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene has been sealed off this evening to allow for a detailed forensic examination.

A firearm, believed to be a pistol, has also been recovered. It is expected to be subjected to forensic and ballistics tests.

The services of the state pathologist have also been requested and it’s expected that the man’s body will be removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

However, gardaí are treating the incident as a personal tragedy and a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

