19 arrested, 14 charged in massive Limerick gang raid

A multi-agency raid on 65 business and residential premises across the north side of Limerick City by over 300 Gardai backed up by personnel from the Defence Forces, Revenue and Customs resulted in 19 arrests with 14 people charged and a further five remaining in custody for questioning.

€145,000 in cash was seized and €421,000 in eight financial institution accounts was frozen during 'Operation Coronation', the second raid targeting the city's notorious Keane/Collopy gang in as many years.