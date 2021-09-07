19 arrested, 14 charged in massive Limerick gang raid

In total nineteen people were arrested today on suspicion of a number of different offences including money laundering, drugs offences and possession of an offensive weapon
19 arrested, 14 charged in massive Limerick gang raid

Moyross Searches See Dave Raleigh for Story

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 21:09
David Raleigh

A multi-agency raid on 65 business and residential premises across the north side of Limerick City by over 300 Gardai backed up by personnel from the Defence Forces, Revenue and Customs resulted in 19 arrests with 14 people charged and a further five remaining in custody for questioning.  

€145,000 in cash was seized and €421,000 in eight financial institution accounts was frozen during 'Operation Coronation', the second raid targeting the city's notorious Keane/Collopy gang in as many years.

Seized along with the funds were five designer watches; a BMW, a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Range Rover; ten horses including a stallion worth over €50,000; €8,000 worth of cannabis herb; a €10,000 horse box; and documentation which is being examined by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Also included in the haul was cocaine to the value of €2,000, a cocaine press, weighing scales and a vacuum packing machine.

In total nineteen people were arrested yesterday on suspicion of a number of different offences including money laundering, drugs offences, possession of an offensive weapon, and breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996. 

Six were charged and appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday, eight were charged and released on station bail to a later court date and five were detained in Garda custody yesterday evening. 

All prisoners were detailed at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations. 

“As part of ‘Operation Coronation’, in excess of 300 personnel from the Limerick Division supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, members from the Irish Defence Forces and Revenue and Customs carried out a total of 65 searches at dwellings, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City,” said a garda spokesman.

More in this section

Army and gardaí swoop on 12 in 'very significant' raids targeting Limerick crime gang Army and gardaí swoop on 12 in 'very significant' raids targeting Limerick crime gang
Man hospitalised after van overturns on Cork motorway Man hospitalised after van overturns on Cork motorway
UPDATE: Valerija Ivanova, 16, has been found safe and well UPDATE: Valerija Ivanova, 16, has been found safe and well
19 arrested, 14 charged in massive Limerick gang raid

HSE suspends walk-in testing at two Cork centres to preserve appointment slots

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices