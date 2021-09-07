19 arrested, 14 charged in massive Limerick gang raid

A multi-agency raid on 65 business and residential premises across the north side of Limerick City by over 300 Gardai backed up by personnel from the Defence Forces, Revenue and Customs resulted in 19 arrests with 14 people charged and a further five remaining in custody for questioning.
€145,000 in cash was seized and €421,000 in eight financial institution accounts was frozen during 'Operation Coronation', the second raid targeting the city's notorious Keane/Collopy gang in as many years.
Seized along with the funds were five designer watches; a BMW, a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Range Rover; ten horses including a stallion worth over €50,000; €8,000 worth of cannabis herb; a €10,000 horse box; and documentation which is being examined by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
Also included in the haul was cocaine to the value of €2,000, a cocaine press, weighing scales and a vacuum packing machine.
In total nineteen people were arrested yesterday on suspicion of a number of different offences including money laundering, drugs offences, possession of an offensive weapon, and breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996.
Six were charged and appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday, eight were charged and released on station bail to a later court date and five were detained in Garda custody yesterday evening.
All prisoners were detailed at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.
“As part of ‘Operation Coronation’, in excess of 300 personnel from the Limerick Division supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, members from the Irish Defence Forces and Revenue and Customs carried out a total of 65 searches at dwellings, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City,” said a garda spokesman.