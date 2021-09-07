HSE suspends walk-in testing at two Cork centres to preserve appointment slots

The HSE has announced a pause in Covid-19 walk-in testing at two locations in Cork city and county this evening as a result of increased demand.

Walk-in testing will not be available from tomorrow at the Lee Covid Screening Centre in the North Link Business Park at Cork City and the Randal Óg GAA Club in Dunmanway.

Last week a previous suspension was in place at the Lee Covid Screening Centre and now a similar suspension is in effect tomorrow at both locations.

The HSE has said the suspension is in place to facilitate the continued service of Covid tests scheduled by appointment.

In a statement this evening, a HSE spokesperson said: "The demand for tests at both screening centres has been significant in recent weeks.

"This has led to long waiting times for anyone attending as a walk-in, without an appointment.

"We have taken the decision to temporarily suspend walk-in testing at the centres so that we can manage the demand for appointments, and continue to offer timely and efficient testing by appointment."

New appointments

The HSE's announcement comes as a further 1,470 new cases of Covid-19 were identified today by health officials.

Hospitalisations have fallen by 17, from 384 people yesterday to 367 today, while ICU figures remain unchanged at 59 admitted patients.

Testing is still available at the two Cork Covid-19 screening centres but is on an appointment basis. Previously scheduled appointments have not been affected.

The HSE said this can be arranged online here or else through a person's GP.

"Our aim in moving to appointments-only at the centres for the moment is to make sure we can continue to offer appointments in an efficient and timely way.

"Anyone who wishes to get a test at the centres should make an appointment online or via their GP before travelling to the centre.

"Appointments at the centres (whether for a GP referral or for an appointment made on-line) are not affected. If you have an appointment for a test at the centre, you should attend at the scheduled time," the spokesperson said.