Army and gardaí arrest 12 in 'very significant' raids targeting Limerick crime gang

Gardaí have arrested 12 people following a “very significant” series of search operations targeting the assets of a criminal network based in Limerick.

Members of the Defence Forces assisted An Garda Siochana in 65 searches that took place at dwellings, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City.

Officers arrested seven men and five women. Eight of them, five women and three men, were arrested for suspected money laundering offences, two were arrested for suspected drug offences, one man was arrested in connection with breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996 and one man was arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.

A number of them will appear before Limerick District Court.

During the operation Gardaí seized the following:

6 financial accounts have been frozen with a total value in excess of €295,000

Cash valued at €62,500

5 designer watches

3 vehicles have been seized. A BMW, a VW Tiguan and a Range Rover

8 Horses

Documentation has been seized and is currently being examined by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel

Cannabis Herb with an estimated value of €8,000

A Horse Box valued approximately €10,000

More than 300 officers took part in the raids, including from the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, and Revenue and Customs.

The searches are a follow up to “Operation Coronation”, which resulted in gardaí seizing around €700,000, drugs, weapons, and the deeds to a Dubai property, in June last year.

Two firearms, including a handgun and a bolt-action rifle, as well as an extendable taser baton concealed in a plastic wrapping, were seized during last year’s search operation targeting the Keane/Collopy gang.

This morning a series of searches got underway, including in an area of wasteland adjacent to Delmege Park, Moyross, Limerick. An armed army unit patrolled the area for a number of hours, and left the scene shortly before midday.

A number of other areas are being searched as part of the ongoing garda investigation. A garda source said the searches were a follow up to last year’s Operation Coronation targeting a “crime group in Limerick”.

“There are significant numbers of personnel involved in the searches,” they added.

Last year’s search operation targeted 67 homes, premises, and locations across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, leading to the arrest of 20 people.

A number of those arrested last year were brought before Limerick District Court and charged with drugs offences.

Gardaí recovered €260,000 in cash, as well as €200,000 which was held in 11 bank accounts, three cars worth around €100,000, jewellery and watches with an estimated value of €100,000, drugs with a street value of €23,500, two cocaine pressing machines, and €6,000 worth of clothing.

The Keane gang, which has tentacles across the country and abroad, has been involved in the sale and supply of drugs and weapons for the past two decades.