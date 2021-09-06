Gardaí seek assistance to find teenager 16, missing from Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for information to help find missing teenager, Valerija Ivanova.

The teenager, 16, has been missing since Saturday evening on September 4 from Limerick.

She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with blonde hair, brown eyes and of slim build.

When last seen, the teenager was wearing a grey top and grey leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400.

Members of the public can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.