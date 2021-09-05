Emergency services put out blaze at the Marina in Cork

Two units of Cork City’s fire service responded to a fire by the Marina this afternoon.
It is understood the blaze was a result of a portacabin catching fire shortly before 6pm.
Crews from Anglesea Street have dealt with a fire in The Marina 🔥🚒🚒— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 5, 2021
Crews supplemented the 1800 litres carried on board each fire appliance with a hydrant supply💧
(Photo via @despod) pic.twitter.com/PTCEdNYAK4
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.