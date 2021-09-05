Emergency services put out blaze at the Marina in Cork

It is understood the blaze was a result of a portable building catching fire shortly before 6pm
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Picture: Twitter/@despod

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 20:23
Nicole Glennon

Two units of Cork City’s fire service responded to a fire by the Marina this afternoon.

It is understood the blaze was a result of a portacabin catching fire shortly before 6pm.

Crews supplemented the 1800 litres carried on board each fire appliance with a hydrant supply, Cork City Fire Brigade shared on Twitter. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

cork city fire serviceplace: cork
