Cork council's vehicles travelled equivalent of nine trips to the moon and back in 2020

Cork County Council's fleet of vehicles travelled 6,856,490kms last year – the equivalent of nearly nine times to the moon and back - and the local authority supplied enough water to fill nearly 25,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

These are just some of the interesting facts published by what is the largest local authority in the country on its activities for 2020.

The fleet consumption of fuel during that period was 977,735.5 litres.

To make vehicles more environmentally friendly the council purchased a fully electric street sweeper. It also installed electric vehicle (EV) charging points in its machinery yards in Mallow and Skibbereen and is piloting electric vans in each of these yards, with a view to further rollout of an EV fleet.

In the meantime, it plans to purchase more vehicles with energy-efficient engines and also with lightweight bodies, where possible.

The council's vehicle fleet gobbles up 33% of all the energy consumed by the local authority. It oversees approximately 12,000kms of roads, the largest network of highways and byways of any of the country's local authorities.

It supplied 60,590,000,000 litres of drinking water last year, an average of 166m litres per day, to 350,000 people across the county. That's enough water to fill 24,236 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Leaks in the system

One of the greatest losses in supply in recent years has been due to leaks in the system, especially where aging water mains are cracking.

The council has given priority to identifying and fixing leaks, preventing 2m litres of water being lost per day last year.

To keep the water quality in tip-top condition council officials took 1,183 samples from 168 drinking water supplies.

While the council oversees public mains supplies, it also has a hand in monitoring group scheme wells and private wells throughout the county.

Last year its officials took 271 samples from 186 of these supplies.

In addition, they took 3,159 samples from public and industrial wastewater treatment systems and a further 184 water samples at 29 beaches.

The local authority also issued figures for the amount of recycling it handled last year.

Its eleven civic amenity sites – which are large recycling/refuse disposal centres – had more than 367,000 visitors in 2020. They deposited 17,390 tonnes of recyclables and another 11,959 tonnes of waste.

The council also operates 138 'bring sites' around the county which only accept recyclables. The public deposited 7,289 tonnes of material at them.