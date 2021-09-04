Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Gardaí in Fermoy are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old.
Kyle Gillen went missing in the Carrignavar area of Co Cork yesterday, September 3.
Kyle is described as being 5'6" inches in height with a broad build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Kyle was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
Kyle is known to frequent the Cork city area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.