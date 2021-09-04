Limerick punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus win 

A punter in Limerick has woken up half-a-million euro richer following last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The lucky player scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Friday’s Plus game.

The ticket was purchased last Wednesday at the Tesco store in the Ashbourne Shopping Centre in Roxboro.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 1, 9, 13, 28, 44.

The player is being advised by Lotto chiefs to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

There was no winner of the main jackpot, worth €17m, which means Tuesday’s draw will now be worth €25m.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is set to hit a five-year high.

The €13.5m jackpot has been rolling for almost three months and the next winner could become the 10th biggest Lotto winner in the history of the game in Ireland.