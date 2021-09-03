Oireachtas to hear of 'serious' concerns around closure of Cork mental health facility

There are “serious concerns” around the proposed closure of a Cork mental health facility, an emergency session of the Oireachtas Sub-committee on Mental Health will be told on Monday.

Residents at the Owenacurra Centre were unexpectedly told by the HSE in late June the centre would shut by the end of October due to the building being “in a very poor condition”. Families have said it seems likely residents will now be separated to different locations.

This is the only such centre in East Cork, and the decision has raised fears for the future of community mental health in the region.

Neasa Hourigan, Green Party spokesperson on health and member of the sub-committee, said: “I have a serious concern that once this facility is closed that the service is gone. That unit of service within the area could be lost for good. This is totally contrary to the Sláintecare model.”

Ms Hourigan, also an architect, has seen the building reports.

“I wouldn’t dispute the idea that the building isn’t up to scratch, and that it needs either a rebuild or some investment,” she said.

But it is more about the fact that it seems they are going to disband the service.

Changes could be made to the building, she said, including removing unused rooms so residents’ bedrooms could be enlarged. She said the HSE could also make a financial argument for rebuilding the whole structure.

“I would listen to that argument, but that is not what’s on the table,” Ms Hourigan said. “They are just saying the building is going to be closed and the people are going to be moved.”

A spokeswoman for the Mental Health Commission said it has alerted the HSE to the need to improve living conditions at Owenacurra. It has now also asked for assurances any move fits with residents’ needs and wishes.

The Owenacurra Centre is a single story, 24 bed building in Midleton, Co. Cork.



The overall rate of compliance did not change much compared to the previous inspection in 2020 (up to 83% from 80%)



Owenacurra Centre 2021 Inspection Report:https://t.co/MvRvQf7XJl — Mental Health Commission Ireland (@MHCIreland) August 10, 2021

More broadly, she said the commission “identified the CHO 4 Cork area as a geographic area that requires significant investment and has fallen behind the rest of the country”.

The emergency meeting will hear contributions from residents’ families and local representatives.

Families who spoke to the Irish Examiner on condition of anonymity praised the service. One woman said the building is just bricks and mortar, adding: “The staff and the ethos of the service are second to none, it’s a real community.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “While there is no immediate danger or risk to anyone, it was made clear to us that no amount of expenditure could bring the building to an acceptable standard.

"We’d like to repeat that residents will be moved on a phased basis, and only after detailed consultation and discussion.”