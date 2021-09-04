Cork city to mark 75th anniversary of Naval Service 

A flotilla, a flyover and a vehicle parade will go into, over and around Cork city on Saturday to mark National Services Day.

Four vessels from the Irish Naval Service fleet will be at the heart of a flotilla that will sail into the city centre to support National Services Day and to mark the Naval Service's 75th anniversary.

It will include a lifeboat, agency ribs and a Revenue customs cutter, and is due to leave Monkstown at 12.15pm and set upriver to the city.

A flyover by Air Corps aircraft and a Coast Guard rescue helicopter are scheduled around the same time.

And a parade of vehicles drawn from various State services, including Defence Forces armoured troop carriers, Garda vehicles, HSE National Ambulance Service vehicles, fire tenders, and Coast Guard and Civil Defence jeeps is due to complete a looped circuit of the Cork city.

The event is being held in accordance with public health guidelines and event organiser Ger O'Dea urged people to find a vantage spot along the route. He said:

We are bringing the parade to the people instead of the people coming to the city centre."

The parade is due to leave the city at 11am, and head along the North Ring Road, passing Ballyvolane fire station, then through Tinkers Cross, down Silversprings Hill and east along the Lower Glanmire Road to the Jack Lynch Tunnel before heading west along the South Ring Road to the Sarsfield Road roundabout, where vehicles will turn right to pass in front of Cork University Hospital, and then head through Bishopstown to the Bandon Road roundabout before heading west again along the N22 to the last Ballincollig exit.

The parade will then drive through Ballincollig, along the Carrigrohane Rd and on to St Patrick's Street to finish on MacCurtain St.