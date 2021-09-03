Gardaí tracing whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Cork
17-year-old Bridget O’Reilly has been missing from Glanmire since Wednesday, September 1.
Bridget is described as being approximately 5’6” in height, and of slim build. She has long blonde hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and white trainers.
Anyone with information on Bridget's whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Mayfield on 021455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.