Gardaí tracing whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Have you seen Bridget O’Reilly?
Gardaí tracing whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Bridget O’Reilly, 17, has been missing from Glanmire since Wednesday, September 1. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 15:45
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Cork

17-year-old Bridget O’Reilly has been missing from Glanmire since Wednesday, September 1.

Bridget is described as being approximately 5’6” in height, and of slim build. She has long blonde hair. 

When last seen, she was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Bridget's whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Mayfield on 021455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s
Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home
Costa del Cork: Rebel county was Ireland's sunniest during August Costa del Cork: Rebel county was Ireland's sunniest during August
missing peoplegardaiplace: cork
Gardaí tracing whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Dublin man to contest charge of causing Limerick student’s death in Greece

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices