Calls to protect basking sharks as clusters appear off Co Clare

Huge numbers of basking sharks are exhibiting their courting behaviour from west Clare to the Aran Islands. Picture: Simon Berrow

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 19:15
Caitlín Griffin

A research team examining basking sharks has called on the Government to protect the marine mammals.

Hundreds of basking sharks have been spotted in small clusters just off the Co Clare coast.

A research team from the Irish Basking Shark Group enters its second week of observing the endangered sharks in waters off Loop Head.

“We first got a call last weekend that small clusters of sharks had been spotted from Clare to the Aran Islands. This is the second year we’ve been observing and tracking them. Previously colleagues had thought they spotted basking sharks gathering in Irish waters, so this could be going on for the last five years.

“We wouldn’t have a notion if it wasn’t for the use of drones, flying the drones out has been amazing as you can really see the off-shore sharks gathering in their hundreds,” said Simon Berrow from the group.

The basking shark group is seeking full legal protection under the Wildlife Act for the endangered species particularly as the numbers of basking sharks that live in Irish waters appear to grow.

“There’s something about Ireland because right now, we are seeing hundreds of basking sharks in our waters. Typically they would frequent waters in Scotland, but they haven’t reported any sightings as of late, neither has Donegal or the Isle of Man.

“These animals must be protected because as of now, people could do anything they wanted to them such as float near them in jet skis or throw stones at them.

“I want people to go see these sharks, your mind would be blown, it's great to see them but we also don't want to disturb their behaviour,” he said.

Basking sharks are protected in UK and Northern Irish waters, and the basking shark group is confident it will receive government support to protect the species.

"We really hope that the Government will take on this proposal and push it through over the next few months.

“It's been well received by the public and there is great interest in government. Hopefully, we can get it across the line so the sharks continue to visit in years to come,” Dr Berrow said.

Richard Collins: Why the sharks in Irish waters are in trouble

basking sharksorganisation: irish basking shark group
