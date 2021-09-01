Walk-in vaccination centres to continue in Cork city and county this weekend

This weekend will be the fifth successive weekend in which such centres have operated in Cork
Walk-in vaccination centres to continue in Cork city and county this weekend

Vaccination cubicles at the HSE public vaccination centre at Cork City Hall. The centre will open from 1pm to 4pm this Sunday. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 17:00
Steven Heaney

Several walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres will continue to operate in Cork City and county over the coming weekend, the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have announced.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine aged 12 or over will be able to receive either their first or second dose at the centres.

However, those aged between 12 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult and will need to provide the consent of a parent or guardian before they can get their jab.

This weekend will be the fifth successive weekend in which such centres have operated in Cork.

On Friday, September 3, the walk-in vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be open from 5pm until 8pm.

On Saturday, September 4:

  • Clonakilty vaccination centre (at Clonakilty GAA club) will be open from 9.15am until 3.30pm;
  • And Bantry vaccination centre (at the new Primary Care Centre in Bantry) will open from 9.15am until 3.30pm.

Both centres will remain open during the same time periods on Sunday, September 5.

Also on Sunday, September 5:

  • The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall will be open from 1pm to 4pm;
  • And the Mallow vaccination centre (at Mallow GAA club) will open from 9.15am to 10.15am.

Sinead Horgan, vaccination project lead with the South/South West Hospital Group, said there had been "an enthusiastic reception from Cork people" to the walk-in clinics thus far.

“While the majority of the population is now vaccinated, it is encouraging that these walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be popular with members of the public of all ages," she said. 

Those attending for either a first or second dose are advised to check the HSE website to ensure they are eligible. Those hoping to receive a second vaccine dose should bring photo ID and proof of their first dose – specifically, their vaccination card.

Anyone can attend the centres for their second dose, regardless of whether their first jab was received in a GP practice, a pharmacy or another vaccination centre.

“We have found that it suits many people to be able to simply walk into a clinic without needing to register," said Peggy Horan, vaccination project lead with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

"Now that we’re in the last phase of the vaccine rollout, we want to make it as easy as possible for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to get their vaccine yet to do so.

"We’re seeing people from all age groups at our walk-in clinics, are we are delighted to be able to give them their vaccine in a safe, efficient way," she added.   

Read More

More than 250,000 Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered at pharmacies across Ireland

More in this section

Family of teen killed in West Cork crash raises €30k for air ambulance Family of teen killed in West Cork crash raises €30k for air ambulance
INMO warns CUH overcrowding threatening Covid safety measures  INMO warns CUH overcrowding threatening Covid safety measures 
Pupils take top billing in new school opened in former Cork film centre Pupils take top billing in new school opened in former Cork film centre
#covid-19vaccinecoronavirushealthplace: corkplace: páirc uí chaoimhplace: bantryplace: mallowplace: clonakiltyplace: munster
Walk-in vaccination centres to continue in Cork city and county this weekend

Irish suspect to face investigator over Limerick student's death in Greece

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices