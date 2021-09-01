Walk-in vaccination centres to continue in Cork city and county this weekend

Several walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres will continue to operate in Cork City and county over the coming weekend, the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have announced.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine aged 12 or over will be able to receive either their first or second dose at the centres.

However, those aged between 12 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult and will need to provide the consent of a parent or guardian before they can get their jab.

This weekend will be the fifth successive weekend in which such centres have operated in Cork.

On Friday, September 3, the walk-in vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be open from 5pm until 8pm.

On Saturday, September 4:

Clonakilty vaccination centre (at Clonakilty GAA club) will be open from 9.15am until 3.30pm;

And Bantry vaccination centre (at the new Primary Care Centre in Bantry) will open from 9.15am until 3.30pm.

Both centres will remain open during the same time periods on Sunday, September 5.

Also on Sunday, September 5:

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall will be open from 1pm to 4pm;

And the Mallow vaccination centre (at Mallow GAA club) will open from 9.15am to 10.15am.

Sinead Horgan, vaccination project lead with the South/South West Hospital Group, said there had been "an enthusiastic reception from Cork people" to the walk-in clinics thus far.

“While the majority of the population is now vaccinated, it is encouraging that these walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be popular with members of the public of all ages," she said.

Those attending for either a first or second dose are advised to check the HSE website to ensure they are eligible. Those hoping to receive a second vaccine dose should bring photo ID and proof of their first dose – specifically, their vaccination card.

Anyone can attend the centres for their second dose, regardless of whether their first jab was received in a GP practice, a pharmacy or another vaccination centre.

“We have found that it suits many people to be able to simply walk into a clinic without needing to register," said Peggy Horan, vaccination project lead with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

"Now that we’re in the last phase of the vaccine rollout, we want to make it as easy as possible for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to get their vaccine yet to do so.

"We’re seeing people from all age groups at our walk-in clinics, are we are delighted to be able to give them their vaccine in a safe, efficient way," she added.