Irish suspect to face investigator over Limerick student's death in Greece

A man arrested in connection with the death of Limerick student Niall O’Brien, in Greece, is due to appear before a Greek judicial authority on Thursday to hear if charges will be brought against him.

The 20-year old Irish suspect, who was not known to Mr O’Brien, was arrested by police on the island of Ios, following Mr O’Brien’s death last Monday.

Mr O’Brien, 22, who was on holiday with a group of 20 friends, died from serious head injuries following an altercation with another man in the town of Chora, police said.

“On 30 August, a 20-year old Irish citizen was arrested by police in Ios because another Irish citizen, 22, died. He said they fought and he punched him and the other citizen fell on the street, and [he was taken] to the hospital and he died there,” a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“He hit his head as he fell on the ground, he was taken to the hospital and he died. The 20-year old citizen was arrested by police officers and he went to the public prosecutor, and then on Thursday he will go to the judicial investigator,” she added.

The arrested man and any other witnesses “will testify” before the judicial investigator “who will decide if [the suspect] will go to jail before his trial or if he will have restrictive [bail] measures imposed or if he will go free.”

“It will be decided what will happen on Thursday. It’s not a court, it won’t be a trial.”

Suspect and Mr O’Brien 'were strangers'

The spokeswoman confirmed the suspect and Mr O’Brien “were strangers”, and that the arrested man will remain in custody until a decision on potential charges is made.

“He declared there was a fight and during the fight one man fell on the ground and he died. But charges will be decided from the investigator and prosecutor, so I can’t tell you right now what the investigator will decide,” the spokeswoman said.

Police ordered a “forensic examination” of the scene and an autopsy of Mr O’Brien’s body, as part of their inquiries.

Mr O’Brien was a hurler with Broadford GAA in South East Clare and a member and employee of Castletroy Golf Club in Limerick.

He was the second Limerick person to die on Ios in a little over a month. Darren Whelan, 23, from Kildimo, Co Limerick, a talented hurler with Kildimo Pallaskenry GAA Club, was holidaying with friends on the Greek island when he fell to his death on July 11 last.

Niall O’Brien is survived by his parents Mike and Anne, and his brothers Cian, Eoin, and Alan.