Family of teen killed in West Cork crash raises €30k for air ambulance

The family of a teenager who died in a car crash in West Cork has helped raise almost €30,000 to help fund a lifesaving air ambulance service.

Tadhg Murphy’s family, who live in Glengarriff, thanked everyone who supported their fundraising events for the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA), Ireland’s first and only charity-funded emergency air ambulance service, last month.

“The success of this fundraiser, in memory of Tadhg, is all down to this support,” they said.

“Tadhg was an apprentice plumber, a young, friendly, happy man who loved life and generally having the craic. He loved his family and his wide circle of friends.

“Tadhg was hardworking and had great plans for his life that was tragically cut short.

The fact that so much money was raised for such a worthy cause shows what an impact Tadhg had in his short life.”

Tadhg was killed when the car he was driving crashed off the Kenmare Road into the Glengarriff river on the morning of August 3, 2020. He was just 19.

Michael Bowen, 40, also died in the crash. Two local boys, Luke Harrington and Fergal O’Sullivan, survived.

Series of fundraisers

Tadhg’s family organised a series of fundraisers in his memory over the August bank holiday weekend to thank the emergency services who responded that tragic morning, and to mark the first anniversary of his death.

The events included a collection in Bantry town, a football match between Glengarriff and Adrigole, a sponsored walk and a raffle, which combined, have raised €29,156.

ICAA chief executive Mícheál Sheridan, accepted the cheque at a small event in Glengarriff and thanked everyone involved.

“We’re not Government-funded so we rely on donations and fundraisers like this to bring hope to people in emergency situations," he said.

“We’re called to the most serious incidents, often in rural and isolated locations like West Cork. Each mission costs about €3,500, which means that not only have you remembered a remarkable young man but you have also funded at least eight missions.”

The Murphy family paid special tribute to Glengarriff and Adrigole GAA clubs, the Lions Club, and Stevie O’Sullivan from Bonane who completed a triathlon to raise funds.

The ICAA, which is based near Millstreet and crewed by paramedics and from the HSE National Ambulance Service, has responded to more than 1,000 incidents since it was launched in July 2019.