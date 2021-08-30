Gardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 16, missing from Cork

Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh, 16, has been missing from Youghal since Saturday
Have you seen Reihaneh?

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 18:26
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Cork.

Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh, 16, has been missing from Youghal since Saturday.

Reihaneh is described as being around 5’8” in height, with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants with a beige three-quarter length padded gilet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Midleton on 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

1,293 new cases of Covid-19 recorded as hospitalisations rise 

missing people cork
