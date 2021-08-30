Inquest proposes immediate changes after tragic death of mum and newborn son at Cork hospital 

Experts have recommended the immediate appointment of a specialist epilepsy nurse to the hub maternity hospital in each of Ireland’s hospital groups following the tragic deaths of a mother and her newborn baby boy at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) just over two years ago.

They have also recommended the appointment of a consultant neurologist with an interest in maternity health at Cork University Hospital (CUH), and suggested that new seizure warning devices should be considered in individual circumstances in maternity hospitals.

They are among the 11 key recommendations which are contained in a major review which was commissioned following the death of Marie Downey, 36, and her four-day-old son, Darragh, at CUHM in March 2019.

Ms Downey, 36, from Knockanevin near Kildorrery in north Cork, who had a history of epilepsy, gave birth at CUMH to baby Darragh on March 22, 2019.

She suffered a primary postpartum haemorrhage which the review team considered to have been a significant event for the purposes of managing her epilepsy.

She was found unresponsive and lying partly out of her hospital bed, with baby Darragh lying underneath her, at around 8am on the morning of March 25, 2019. It was believed at the time that she may have suffered a seizure while breastfeeding him.

Despite immediate medical attention, she could not be revived and she was pronounced dead at the scene. And despite the best efforts of medics, Darragh died the next day.

An inquest into their deaths opened this morning at Cork City Coroner’s Court.

However, legal representatives for the Downey family, and for CUMH and the HSE, have spent the morning making legal submissions, in-camera, to city coroner, Philip Comyn, around the admissibility or otherwise of the review’s findings into the inquest.

Dr John O’Mahony, SC, for the Downey family, said Ms Downey’s husband, Kieran, is “keen” that the matters are discussed in public. “If the contents (of the review) are not admitted, it will make an absolute farce of the inquest,” he said.

"To rule otherwise, to exclude it, would be perverse and erroneous, and would lead to the inquest itself being totally flawed."

The coroner then ruled that further legal submissions on the matter would be held in-camera before he makes a ruling on the admissibility or otherwise of the review. His ruling is awaited.

The systems analysis review was commissioned by Prof. John Higgins, clinical director for maternity services at the South South West Hospital Group, of which CUMH is part, and was chaired by Prof. Norman Delanty, consultant neurologist at Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

It was accepted by Prof. Higgins last July but it has yet to be published. However, a copy of the review, its findings and recommendations, has been seen by the Irish Examiner.

The review team described this case as a “tragic, unforeseen and highly unusual event” which has had a “profound effect” on Ms Downey’s family, and on the medical staff who cared for her and her baby.

It said it considered that the care delivered to Ms Downey during her pregnancy and in the postpartum period was not in line with the recommendations of the HSE’s 2018 Practice Guide for Management of Women with Epilepsy.

It found there was an absence of referral or communication during her pregnancy between the consultant obstetrician and a consultant neurologist and said there was no evidence of clinical nurse specialists in neurology being involved in Ms Downey’s care.

It noted that it was hospital practice at the time to allow patients with epilepsy to manage their own medication as in-patients but it said the documentation relating to the self-administration of her anti-epilepsy medication was incomplete.

It found that Ms Downey’s regular daily anti-epilepsy medication was documented in her booking history in the booking form and on the electronic patient record in this pregnancy, and there was a record of one dose of her medication being administered in the high dependency unit but there was no evidence that the medication was dispensed in the in-patient ward.

It said there was no documented care plan in the electronic patient record for the management of Ms Downey’s pre-existing condition of epilepsy, and there was no evidence on the patient record of lamotrigine (medication) levels being recorded or documented at any stage during the pregnancy.

The inquest is set to resume in public session this afternoon with evidence expected from pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster. The coroner has set aside two days for the proceedings, which are being held in line with public health restrictions.

