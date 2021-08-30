Inquest into deaths of mother and newborn baby at Cork maternity hospital

It’s believed that Marie Downey may have suffered a seizure while breastfeeding her son Darragh.
Tragically, Marie Downey, was found unresponsive just hours before she was due to be discharged home to be with her husband, Kieran, and her two older sons, James and Sean.

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 07:16
Eoin English

An inquest is due to open this morning into the tragic deaths of a mother and her newborn baby boy at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) just over two years ago.

Marie Downey, 36, from Knockanevin near Kildorrery in north Cork, and who had a history of epilepsy, was found unresponsive and lying partly out of her hospital bed, with four-day-old baby Darragh lying underneath her, early in the morning of March 25, 2019.

It’s believed that she may have suffered a seizure while breastfeeding Darragh.

Despite immediate medical attention, Ms Downey could not be revived and she was pronounced dead at the scene. And despite the best efforts of medics, Darragh died the next day.

Tragically, Ms Downey, was found unresponsive just hours before she was due to be discharged home to be with her husband, Kieran, and her two older sons, James and Sean.

She was buried days later with baby Darragh in her arms.

The double tragedy triggered two separate reviews to establish the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths - one was conducted by the South-South West Hospital Group while a separate independent review was ordered by former Health Minister Simon Harris.

The reviews focused on Ms Downey’s medical history, the care she received in CUMH during Darragh’s birth, and the care they both received in the hours and days afterwards.

They also focused on the communications between the various medical experts involved in the management of Ms Downey’s epilepsy and her pregnancy.

The inquest, which will be heard by Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn, is expected to hear from a number of medical witnesses, including those at CUMH who were involved in her care.

It is also expected to hear details of the reviews, what they established in terms of fact, and whether any recommendations were made around the need for new procedures or protocols, especially in relation to the care of pregnant women with a history of epilepsy or other neurological conditions, in an effort to prevent future similar tragedies.

It is understood one of the reviews has recommended that an epilepsy clinical nurse specialist or advanced nurse practitioner be appointed to the main maternity hospital in each of the hospital groups.

The coroner has set aside two days for the proceedings, which are being held in line with public health restrictions.

