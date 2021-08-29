Man, 20s, in serious condition after Cork motorcycle crash

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he remains in a serious condition
Man, 20s, in serious condition after Cork motorcycle crash

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 08:45
Greg Murphy

A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash near Mallow in Co Cork.

The single-vehicle incident happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening at Nohoval upper in Knocknagree.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí say there were no other injuries reported and the scene remains closed for a forensic examination. Local diversions are in place.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

