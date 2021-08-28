WATCH: Swimmer rescued in Waterford by a combined rescue mission

A swimmer was rescued from Lough Mohra in the Comeragh Mountains on Saturday afternoon by a combined rescue mission, the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has said.
The person got into difficulties in the Co Waterford mountain lake in the early afternoon, but was rescued by a friend supported by passers-by, a spokesperson for rescue association SEMRA said.
“The person was not breathing originally but came to and started coughing up water after another friend provided essential emergency first aid,” SEMRA said.
Following medical assessment, the person was brought to the Coast Guard helicopter and winched on board.
Video footage released by the rescue group shows the helicopter hovering above the shoreline, unable to land due to the rocky landscape.
The Coast Guard left at 14:46 on Saturday, taking the person to hospital for further care.
The spokesperson added: “A frightening event for all those involved. We wish the casualty well and hope they have full recovery.”
An Garda Síochána, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) and Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 were all involved in the rescue.
The SEMRA team doctor also assessed and treated other people at the scene who had entered the water to try and help the person in trouble.