Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Mallow teen

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Calvin Ennis, from Mallow, Co Cork.
Calvin, 17, was last seen on Main Street, Charleville in the afternoon of Friday, August 27.
He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of stocky build with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing black Nike shorts, a black Nike rain jacket, and black runners.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Calvin is asked to contact Gardaí in Mallow (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.