Cork player wins €500k in EuroMillions Plus draw

Irish EuroMillions players are being urged to check their stubs after a winning €500,000 prize ticket was sold in Cork.
The lucky Leesider will take home half a million after winning the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw.
The winning ticket was bought at Dunnes Stores in the Bishopstown Shopping Centre on Thursday, August 26.
The numbers chosen were 01, 14, 19, 21, and 38.
While there was no winner of last night's EuroMillions jackpot, worth just over €53m, more than 55,000 Irish players won prizes in the draw.
This includes 10 winners of €5,000 in the Ireland only raffle.
Last night's EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 03, 31, 46, 50, and the Lucky Stars were 08 and 12.