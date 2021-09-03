Gardaí renew appeal for help in tracing  Limerick teen missing for two weeks

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare
Gardaí renew appeal for help in tracing  Limerick teen missing for two weeks

Missing Limerick teenager, Michealah Quinlan. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 18:12
Steven Heaney and Nicole Glennon

Gardai are renewing their appeal for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old girl from Limerick.

Michealah Quinlan has been missing from the Ballyagran area of Limerick since Friday, August 20.

She is described as being 5’2 in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

'Risk assess' weekend plans Holohan advises as further 1,875 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

More in this section

Dublin man to contest charge of causing Limerick student’s death in Greece Dublin man to contest charge of causing Limerick student’s death in Greece
Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s
Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home
missing people
Gardaí renew appeal for help in tracing  Limerick teen missing for two weeks

Gardaí tracing whereabouts of missing Cork teen

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices