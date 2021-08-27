Irish Examiner to broadcast ‘online homecoming’ for Cork GAA teams

Cork’s All Ireland senior hurling finalists and its All Ireland winning under 20 and minor hurling teams are set to be honoured in a ‘virtual homecoming’ which will broadcast online by the Irish Examiner on Monday.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, will lead the online event in place of the traditional homecoming on the Grand Parade which could not take place this year due to public health restrictions.

The special tribute event, which will be recorded in accordance with public health guidelines over the coming days, will be streamed here on the Irish Examiner online at 7pm next Monday.

The broadcast will feature players and managers from the minor hurling and football teams, the under-20s hurling and football teams, and from the senior hurling team, some of whom will be interviewed by sports broadcaster Ger Canning.

The under 20 hurlers and the minor hurlers won their respective All Ireland finals within days of each other last week.

The under 20s, who clinched the 2020 All Ireland title in July - their first since at the grade since 1998 - went on to beat Galway last week to take the 2021 title.

Just days later, the minor hurlers won Cork’s first All Ireland hurling title at the grade since 2001, fuelling hopes of a ‘rebel treble’.

But those hopes were dashed when the senior hurlers came up against a majestic Limerick squad in Croke Park.

However, the fact that the senior hurlers made it to their first hurling All Ireland final since 2013, coupled with the success of the underage teams - the under 20 football team and the minor footballers made it to All Ireland semi-finals - has fueled hopes of a rising rebel tide.

The online homecoming will also feature a musical tribute from traditional Irish singing legend, Seán Ó Sé.

The Lord Mayor said the various teams and their performances have given GAA fans an enormous lift after a difficult 18-months.

“The hard work that each player puts into their training - literally blood, sweat, and tears - is inspiring,” he said.

“Their dedication to excellence and to preserving our nation’s historical sports is something to truly be admired by young and old alike.

“Throughout the pandemic, their efforts on the field have given us a much-needed lift and have brought communities across Cork city and county together, even as we stayed apart.

“I’m delighted to be able to pay tribute to their commitment in this way.”