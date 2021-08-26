Limerick stalwart laid to rest following collapse after All-Ireland final

Pádraic Kearney was also a drummer with the wedding band Free Beer
Pádraic Kearney collapsed outside Croke Park after watching his beloved Treaty hurling team win their third All-Ireland final. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 12:52
David Raleigh

A Limerick GAA stalwart who collapsed outside Croke Park after watching his beloved Treaty hurling team win their third All-Ireland final in four years was laid to rest this afternoon.

Pádraic Kearney, a selector with the Adare senior hurling team, had travelled to Croker for the final last Sunday, but celebrations turned to a nightmare when he collapsed and died after the game.

Mr Kearney, son of the late Pat, is survived by his wife Aoiffe and their four children, mother Mary, and two brothers, Noel and Colm and “especially the community of Adare GAA club”, read a funeral notice.

Mr Kearney’s remains arrived at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare, this Thursday, August 26, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the church mass was limited to 50 family and friends only.

Adare GAA, the club of Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon, stated: “Adare GAA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our clubman and current Club Senior Hurling selector Pádraic Kearney.” 

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to all his family, friends & neighbours.” 

“Our thoughts are with you all at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.” 

Mr Kearney was also a drummer with the wedding band Free Beer.

A statement released by the band read: “We are devastated about the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, he was a man of integrity and humility who literally was the heartbeat of Free Beer, we will mourn him beyond words.”

