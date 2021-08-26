Killian Pettit to leave Cork's RedFM after six years

Mr Pettit also produced the popular 'Ask Audrey' feature in association with The Irish Examiner
Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 12:14
Eoin English

Radio presenter Kilian Pettit, the director of music with Cork’s RedFM, is set to leave the station to "pursue new opportunities" in tv and film production.

Mr Pettit, who presents the station's popular 10 to 2 Show on Sundays and The Late Shift shows weekdays, has been with the station for six years, during which he has been nominated for a number of IMRO Radio Awards, and has been its music director since March 2020. 

He has also produced the popular 'Ask Audrey' feature in association with The Irish Examiner, and will continue to perform some of the voices in the sketch show.

“Being on air is a thrill but also a great responsibility, especially during these last 18-months," he said. 

"Radio is a lifeline for so many, and I’m very proud to have been a friendly voice on the airwaves throughout these turbulent times."

Mr Pettit, a videographer, and made content for chef Jamie Oliver’s Instagram earlier this year, which earned him a Cork Digital Marketing Award nomination.

His recent Guide To Cork video for comedy character, ‘Reggie from the Blackrock Road’, has also notched up a quarter of a million views across social media.

“The appetite for video content has never been greater, but I’m certainly not turning my back on radio. We’ll see what the future brings,” Mr Pettit said.

He will broadcast his final show on RedFM at 10am on Sunday.

UCC to have shorter and smaller lectures under return-to-college protocols 

