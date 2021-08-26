Killian Pettit to leave Cork's RedFM after six years

Radio presenter Kilian Pettit, the director of music with Cork’s RedFM, is set to leave the station to "pursue new opportunities" in tv and film production.

Mr Pettit, who presents the station's popular 10 to 2 Show on Sundays and The Late Shift shows weekdays, has been with the station for six years, during which he has been nominated for a number of IMRO Radio Awards, and has been its music director since March 2020.