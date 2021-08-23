No homecoming celebrations for Limerick's hurling heroes, Mayor confirms  

There will be no homecoming celebration for Limerick’s hurling heroes for the second year in a row, but a “special celebration” will be held in the future, the county’s Mayor has said.
In a statement, Mayor Daniel Butler said the Council was “disappointed” that they cannot have scenes “reminiscent of 2018 on the streets of Limerick this evening.”
“But that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to have a celebration, once the health guidelines allow.
"However due to the government regulations this is not possible.”
Whether you agree or disagree with the guidelines is besides the point, the Mayor said, stressing that “the fault is not with the Council.”
“Once the regulations and guidance allow for larger gatherings, a special event will be organised for the hurlers, where the maximum amount of Limerick people can, once again, show their appreciation to the team,” he added.
It is the first time the Treaty County has won back-to-back titles and their third time bringing home the Liam McCarthy cup in four years.
The Covid-19 pandemic also curtailed celebrations following their win over Waterford in 2020.