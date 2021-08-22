Cork and Limerick fans show county colours as excitement mounts ahead of All-Ireland clash

It may be an All-Ireland Final in name, but this afternoon’s clash between Cork and Limerick will be most keenly observed in Munster.

For Cork the final represents a chance to ascend to the top of the Sport for the first time since 2005.

A Limerick win would see the Treaty County claim its third title in four years, underscoring their current dominance of the sport.

This morning, many of the lucky 40,000 fans permitted to enter Croke Park documented their journeys - made via plane, train and automobile - to the big match.

All Ireland final day!!! Best of luck to the Cork hurlers.

I swear if Vincey wasn't with the group below, they'd never find Croke Park!!! pic.twitter.com/syrAxET3vN — Aghada GAA (@AghadaGAA) August 22, 2021

But fans in both counties have been showcasing their support with colourful displays all week long.

In Cork, Rebel fans will be hoping the county can make it three wins from three, given both the U20 and minor sides took home trophies in games this week.

From the simple and impactful to the tongue-in-cheek, supporters in the city and county have been showing off red and white in recent days.

Nephews and nieces of five-time All-Ireland dual star Mary O'Connor showing their support for Cork on the family farm in Killeagh, East Cork. Included are, Kate, Lauren, Sara, Cian, Magan, Rian and Jack O'Connor with Kate Harvey. Picture: Dan Linehan

The world's of business and politics too have joined in on the excitement.

What magical fuel will you @calf_de have for us to keep up our strength so we can bring the cup home? @BrunchCork #CFH #CORKABU pic.twitter.com/DOQGr43DUX — Cork Food Hour (@Cork_Food_Hour) August 22, 2021

All Ireland fever has certainly hit the staff here in Douglas. We would like to wish @douglasgaa players Shane Kingston, Alan & Eoin Cadogan along with the Cork Gaa team the very best of luck on Sunday Bring Liam McCarthy back home lads.#Rebelsrising #Rebelsabu pic.twitter.com/Wsr8SWZhYK — douglascu (@DCU1964) August 20, 2021

Earlier this week, the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Lord Mayor of Limerick even met at the border between their two counties for a 'hurleys at high noon showdown.'

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Daniel Butler, battle it out at the border.

In Limerick city, an enormous flag was hung off King John’s Castle on the River Shannon.

Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick showcases the giant Limerick flag on King John's Castle.

Elsewhere, the University of Limerick (UL) displayed its pride by illuminating its famous Plassey House in the county colours.

#LuimneachAbu! 🟩⬜️



Come to the UL campus any evening this week and you'll discover that Plassey House has been lit up in support of @LimerickCLG ahead of the All-Ireland Final.



Everyone at UL - like the whole of #Limerick - will be cheering you on in the Final#GAA pic.twitter.com/q4hvm8Iwoy — University Of Limerick (@UL) August 19, 2021

Another enormous flag, this one in the town of Kilmallock was also unveiled earlier this week in advance of this afternoon's clash.

Towns all around Limerick followed suit, with the green and white appearing on countless homes and businesses.

A few nice days around Limerick, don't get the feeling they will be giving anything up easily on Sunday 😜 #Cork #Limerick #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/sA0foRd15W — Nigel O Brien (@DavinStand) August 20, 2021

Great to meet Noel Burke from Patrickswell, a Limerick hurling super fan, getting ready for the long cycle from Patrickswell to Croke Park on Sunday....Mind the road Noel...C'mon #LimerickHurling #allirelandfinal #limerickabu @MartyM_RTE pic.twitter.com/HjDjFgImhr — Alan J Lyne (@ajlyne68) August 20, 2021

No matter who comes out of the clash victorious, this clash of titans is sure to become part of hurling lore for years to come.