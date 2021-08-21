Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Limerick teenager

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information to help trace the whereabouts of teenage girl missing from her Limerick home.
Michealah Quinlan, 15 is missing from from Ballyagran, Co Limerick since yesterday morning, Friday, August 20.
She is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, of slim build and has long brown hair with blue eyes.
Gardaí do not know what the teenager was wearing when she went missing.
The teenage girl's family and the gardaí are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.