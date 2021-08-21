Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Limerick teenager

The teenage girl's family and the gardaí are concerned for her welfare. 
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Limerick teenager

Missing Limerick teenager, Michealah Quinlan. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 19:12
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information to help trace the whereabouts of teenage girl missing from her Limerick home. 

Michealah Quinlan, 15 is missing from from Ballyagran, Co Limerick since yesterday morning, Friday, August 20. 

She is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, of slim build and has long brown hair with blue eyes.

Gardaí do not know what the teenager was wearing when she went missing. 

The teenage girl's family and the gardaí are concerned for her welfare. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn will be laid to rest on Tuesday


More in this section

Crowd gathers at Limerick church to remember crash victim Miley Crowd gathers at Limerick church to remember crash victim Miley
Woman missing in Cork found safe and well Woman missing in Cork found safe and well
Watch: Rebel with Us - Cork's Kabinologists release new rap ahead of All-Ireland Final clash  Watch: Rebel with Us - Cork's Kabinologists release new rap ahead of All-Ireland Final clash 
Garda stock

Man hit in head with glass bottle after attempted robbery in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices