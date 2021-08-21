Man hit in head with glass bottle after attempted robbery in Limerick

A man has been arrested after he assaulted the owner of a shop in Co Limerick with a glass bottle in an attempted robbery.
The assault took place yesterday at around 5pm when the man in his 20s entered the store on St Nessan's Road.
In an attempt to take money from the till, he took a glass bottle from a shelf in the store and hit the owner over the head and injured his face.
Gardaí upon arrival arrested the man and took him to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening.
The injured man received treatment at the scene of the robbery from paramedics.
Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.