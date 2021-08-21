Gardaí concerned for welfare woman missing in Cork

Have you seen Karolina Zalenaite?
Karolina Zalenaite was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork City on Friday, August 20. Picture: Garda Info

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 14:21
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman. 

Karolina Zalenaite, 32, was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork city on Friday, August 20. 

She is described as being approximately 5'7" in height with a slim build. She has fair hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Karolina’s family say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information that might assist gardaí in locating Karolina has been asked to contact Mayfield Gardaí on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

