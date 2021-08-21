Watch: Rebel with Us - Cork's Kabinologists release new rap ahead of All-Ireland Final clash 

For the Rebels, all roads lead to Croker on Sunday. For the Kabinologists, a local rap collective based out of Knocknaheeny, there was only one way to get behind the county, and that was to come up with a tune.

Last Monday was duly set aside to compose and record Rebel With Us - the Cork hurling drill, with 15-year-old Jamie Forde on lead vocals.

“When it comes to swinging sticks and batin sliotars, Cuchulainn wouldn’t get a look in with these heavy hitters,” goes the chorus.

Although Limerick’s name is never mentioned, which gives the song a bit of an evergreen quality.

“Cos in our history there’s been victory, ya we’re medal winners, and when it repeats then you can rebel with us!” Jamie tells us.

Co-writer Garry McCarthy has a history of writing songs for Cork in both football and hurling, the most recent prior to the latest effort being Do The Jimmy Barry Murphy ahead of the All Ireland against Clare in 2013.

“People were on to me to write something again,” says Garry.

“I thought it more appropriate for one of the young guys to do it,” he says, adding that Jamie is “an amazing kid, obsessed with Cork GAA”.

“We’ve had a great reaction so far, people seem to be liking it,” Garry says, while confirming that the mother Jamie asks for a Cork balaclava in the video is indeed Jamie’s Mam Bridget.

Regarding Sunday, Garry says the fans are hopeful, but no matter what the result Jamie will perform the song as a celebration of Corkness.

Jamie himself, who’s been involved with the Kabin “for four or five years now”, says he’s “very happy” with how the song came out.

“It was a good laugh, we just wanted to do it for the Cork team,” he says. He’s less circumspect than Garry when it comes to the final though.

“Oh I’d say we’re gonna smash Limerick,” he says.

So come Sunday at 5pm we’ll be feeling sorry for the current All Ireland champions?

“Hopefully! I’d say so, yeah.”

No nerves there.

You can watch the video for the song below: