Passenger dead, driver arrested after Limerick crash

A man has died and another has been arrested following a single vehicle road accident in Co Limerick this morning.

The collision occurred on the R518 between Askeaton and Rathkeale at about 1am.

A male passenger in the car aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for post mortem.

A second passenger, also male, was meanwhile treated for non-life-threatening injuries at UHL.

The driver of the car, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station. The road remains closed pending a forensic collision investigation, while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for road users who may have camera footage to make it available to investigators.

The death brings the number of dead on Irish roads to seven in just over 24 hours.

Four people, including an infant, lost their lives on the M6 near Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Thursday evening after a car drove the wrong way along the motorway before striking a number of vehicles.

Separately, two men, named locally as David Conroy and John Enright, were killed in a three-vehicle accident in Duleek, Co Meath, early on Friday morning.

The separate accidents led An Garda Siochana and the Road Safety Authority to yesterday issue an appeal to motorists to take greater care on the road, particularly given heavy rainfall across the weekend is likely to lead to hazardous road conditions.