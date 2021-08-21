Fans lay claim to Liam before a ball is even thrown in

Whacky reckons Limerick have the stamina to crush Cork but Pa the Piper and Joe Cole are confident that the resurgent Rebels have what it takes to topple the Treaty county.

After a week of pundits and predictions, build-up and banter, grassroots GAA fans in Cork and Limerick just want the ball thrown in for one of the most eagerly anticipated All-Ireland senior hurling finals for years — and any spare tickets that might be floating around too, of course.

Rebel superfan Joe Cole, 77, from Charleville close to the Limerick border, who’s been following Cork teams for 56 years, is one of the lucky few with a ticket.

"It's for the Hogan Stand. I suffered for years trying to get a ticket for All-Irelands and there were many times when I didn’t get one 'til the Saturday night before, but as long as I’d get it before throw-in, it didn’t matter,” he said.

“My grandson, Colin, is on the extended Cork U20 hurling panel and he got me one ticket for tomorrow.

“I think we have a great chance. Limerick are one of the best teams in the country at the moment, no doubt about it, but we have a great team, and we’ve had a good rest after the Kilkenny match and I believe we will do it.”

Pat 'The Piper' Hurley and Tom 'The Bomber' Roche, who marched around Cork's landmark steeple with their Rebel Supporters Band to drum up support, both secured tickets too — just.

"I can't tell ya how we got them but we were lucky," said Pat. "They came late but we have them. But we were going up to Dublin anyway.

"It's been a long time since we were in Croke Park for an All-Ireland with the Cork hurlers. I can't wait. I've never prayed so hard. I'm nearly 80 now, and I've had a triple bypass so this could be my last one. But if Hoggie (Pat Horgan) fires on the day, I think we can do it."

Hurling-mad nun, Sr Patricia Coughlan, who lives in Limerick, will be hoping that God hears her prayers first.

She has decorated the halls of St Andrew's Church in Kilfinane especially for the match.

“It was an opportunity to do all the church, because up to now, due to Covid, we had the red and white barriers dividing the church, so people wouldn’t sit in the wrong seats,” she said.

“I took a look at the red and white and said, ‘no, no, that won’t do at all’, and we disposed of them.

"Now we have green and white all across the church, which, if you ask me, is much better."

Sr Patricia, who is also lucky enough to have a ticket to the game, also has pictures of the Limerick players up on a board, with quotes she made up for them underneath the images.

One comment reads: “Thou shall not pass.”

Fr Michael O'Shea and Sr Patricia Coughlan at the Limerick Altar at St Andrew's Church, Kilfinane. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Treaty superfan Anthony Galvin, or 'Whacky' as he’s known on the terraces, is sure Limerick will take Cork’s scalp.

He hit back at Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher’s attempts during the week to cross the Limerick border after asking Limerick’s Mayor Daniel Butler to send Liam MacCarthy back home to Leeside where he belongs.

“The only good thing to come out of Cork was the road to Limerick," he said. “We’re really witnessing the very best of Limerick hurling ever, at the moment, this is our third final in four years.

"We have a fantastic side with a great subs bench, a fantastic manager, the fan base is there; we never had it so good.

“Without being too confident, I honestly think we’ll be too strong for Cork. Cork will put it up to Limerick and I like to see a good game, but I think Limerick have the stamina to win — they are an all-round machine.

"Limerick will be packed alive with Limerick supporters celebrating, no disrespect to Cork.”

Whacky has followed his green and white heroes the length and breadth of the country since he was a child.

“I’m following them practically all my life, since I was a child when I went to Thurles with my dad for big Munster championships. I’ve been to all the Limerick All-Irelands after 1973, unfortunately, the sad ones,” he said.

“But, now, these are the good times and we have to milk it, and the Cork milk is sweet, it's honey, bless them. We’ll be singing on Monday — not the Rebels.”

Steve Gleeson, owner of Gleeson Sport Scene in Limerick, said they've sold loads of hurleys and have sold out of the official team’s jerseys, sliothars, scarfs, and headbands.

“I fancy Limerick, they're more skilful than Cork, and while Cork have been coming good of late, Limerick have that little bit more experience,” he said.