Watch: RNLI rescue Ellie the dog after fall from Waterford cliff

Dunmore East RNLI has released footage of their daring rescue of Ellie the dog who fell over a 30m cliff not far from Portally Cove in Waterford.
At around 2pm on Thursday, the lifeboat launched at the request of the coast guard and eight minutes later the volunteer crew sighted Ellie on a ledge at the bottom of the cliff.
Two crew members made their way onto the cliffside where they were able to climb onto the rocks and rescue the dog.
Ellie was unharmed during her ordeal was brought back to her family in Dunmore East.
Roy Abrahamsson, Dunmore East RNLI Coxswain, said the volunteer crew did a great job in rescuing little Ellie.
"Weather conditions were good at the time," he said.
"Our concern with incidents like this is that dog owners may try to get down the cliff after the dog while endangering themselves.
"Thankfully this was not the case this time, the owners did the right thing in calling for help".