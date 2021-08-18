'Our streets are diverse': UCC academic says Irish politicians should learn about Islam

Ireland should expect more from its politicians and avoid "the trap of generalising all Muslims as one," the head of the Study of Religions Department at University College Cork (UCC), Dr Amanullah De Sondy, has said.

UCC's senior lecturer in contemporary Islam was responding to a misleading social media post from local Cork City councillor Ken O’Flynn about refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Mr O'Flynn called for “checks and balances” on refugees to exclude "the brainwashed under who have live [sic] under Sharia Law" and used an old photograph of a plane full of Afghan men which he described as a “flight coming in from Afghanistan”.

Taking to social media, Dr De Sondy invited the councillor to his UCC classes to better understand Sharia and Islam and later extended the offer to the rest of the City Council.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dr De Sondy said every politician in Ireland needs to do a course on Islam or behaviour like Mr O'Flynn's will continue.

"I think every politician in Ireland needs to do or have a seminar or a course on Islam and Muslims or this is going to continue to happen.

"The way in which our elected politicians talk about Islam and Muslims comes a very ignorant place. It is damaging, it is damaging for our community cohesion.

"On the international stage, our politicians must come out strong. And if they come out with absolutely ludicrous ideas about Islam and Muslims then it aids Islamophobia," he said.

The UCC academic said people should try to learn about their neighbours and generalised comments should not be made to brand entire communities.

"Our streets are diverse. We need to learn not just about Islam and we need to learn not just about Muslims.

"I think we need to learn about Hindus. And we need to learn about Sikhs. And we need to learn about Buddhism. Our streets have changed.

"Sure you can live in your little mind and offer all these generalisations but if we really want to uphold the spirit of an inclusive Ireland we should learn about our neighbour," he said.

Afghanistan and Sharia

Addressing the distressing scenes in Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power after 20 years, Dr De Sondy said the turmoil can provoke prejudices and stereotypes of Islam and Muslims.

He said Sharia is how Muslims strengthen their faith with God and that the Sharia practised by the Taliban is just one strict interpretation as it is "a very particular form".

"There are other forms of that Sharia as well. There are other forms of living your life in the presence of God," he said and gave the Whirling Dervishes ceremonies in Turkey as another example of Sharia.

Dr De Sondy said Muslims have been an easy target for politicians who want to make an appeal to a particular part of their constituency as the general understanding of the religion is very low.

"I just think that it's a shame that our elected officials throw out these charges and claims without being challenged. They are our elected officials and they have to be held accountable," he said.

A bigger picture

A better understanding of religion is necessary from political leaders, said Dr De Sondy, who said his offer of lessons was to help build a bigger picture.

"Now more than ever we need better religious literacy and we need it from our political leaders. We need it from all leaders who stand to be voted for, to understand the diversity that is now thriving in Ireland.

"Because those kinds of statements are now untenable. We need to counter them," he said.

"Good conversations to learn from each other. We may disagree, we may completely disagree which is absolutely fine. Learning about Islam and Muslims, my call there was not to correct an image.

"I am in no way saying: 'The Taliban are such a small fringe community and that the majority, all Muslims are fun and loving and smiling'.

"That's not what it is. It's about understanding in a much bigger picture and that is important for us to do that," he said.