Victims of sexual violence in West Cork asked to participate in research

A survey is being conducted to get the views of people who have suffered sexual violence in West Cork in order to map out better supports for those living in rural areas.

The survey has been commissioned by West Cork Women Against Violence Project and the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and is being conducted by researcher Dr Caroline Crowley. She is looking for victims currently living in West Cork or who have since moved away.

Dr Crowley said the survey – which can be accessed by emailing WestCorkResearch@gmail.com or texting 087 348 2474 – will continue to the end of August, with the data to then be analysed.

"The goal is to find out what their experience of looking for support was like at any age, at any time of their life," Dr Crowley said.

"Based on that we are hopefully going to look to designing supports."

She said some contacts so far indicated that people who experienced child sexual abuse went on to experience sexual violence as an adult, meaning it "was not something that happened just one time in their life".

Services predominantly in urban areas

Dr Crowley also said that while awareness of sexual violence has been growing, services are still predominantly in urban areas, which means it is more difficult for people in rural areas to access them, particularly if they do not have access to a car or have young children.

She also said that in addition to the reliance on rape crisis centres and similar organisations, Children at Risk in Ireland (Cari), which has an office in Limerick, said it has received clients from West Cork and even Donegal, highlighting the geographical distance some people have to travel to get the help they need.

Since July, the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) in Cork City has been offering follow-up clinics in the West Cork town of Bantry once a month, in collaboration with local services West Cork Women Against Violence Project and Bantry Primary Care Centre. Dr Crowley said this fitted with the general outreach model and is hugely welcome.

Margo Noonan, lead forensic nurse examiner with Cork SATU, said: “The appointments can be made through the city office, so it is all confidential, and you can attend in Bantry. This free service means less time off school or work, less expense for bus fares or petrol and parking or childcare."

Dr Crowley also said the final results of the West Cork survey could be used as a pilot for the spread of services to other rural areas around the country.