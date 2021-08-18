New all-terrain beach wheelchair arrives at Redbarn in Youghal

An all-terrain wheelchair will become a common sight on Redbarn Beach in Youghal as the service has now been put into service.

The wheelchair, the first of its kind in East Cork, will help people living with disabilities enjoy both the sandy shoreline and the waters of the beach.

It comes from a partnership of Cork County Council, the Disability Federation of Ireland, Cork Sports Partnership, The Irish Wheelchair Association and the Quality Hotel & Leisure Centre Redbarn.

The Hippocampe Beach and All-Terrain Wheelchair is made from thick, hydrophobic foam which doesn't absorb water and dries quickly allowing users to share experiences with friends and family in comfort.

Leanne Hehir, Youghal, trying out the new beach wheelchair at Redbarn Beach in Youghal with attendees supporting the launch. Picture: John Hennessy

First up to use the chair was 12-year-old Scarlet Beecher who said she was delighted to be able to enjoy the beach.

She joked that she “hoped no one else would book it so she could stay in it all day”.

Scarlet's dad Noel added that the chair is a fantastic addition to the beach and a "much-needed piece of equipment" which will make the experience a much more enjoyable experience.

The wheelchair will be available in two-hour slots, free of charge, for the duration of the beach guard season.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said she commends all of the agencies who "came together to make this happen".

“The beach at Redbarn is for use by every citizen, and this chair allows people living with a disability to enjoy an experience that others may take for granted.

"I look forward to seeing the chair in regular use in the weeks ahead”.

Leanne Hehir, Youghal, trying out the new beach wheelchair at Redbarn Beach in Youghal with Niall Healy, Director Of Services with Cork County Council, Kate Feeney, Sports Inclusion Officer with Cork Sports Partnership, Áine O’Sullivan, Disability Federation of Ireland, and Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Deputising for the Mayor Of The County Of Cork. Picture: John Hennessy

Kate Feeney, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Cork Sports Partnership added: "The wheelchair will offer children and adults with a disability the opportunity to access and enjoy the beach with their families.

"We look forward to seeing many families benefit from this beach wheelchair and commend this inclusive community approach.” Anyone looking to book the new all-terrain wheelchair is asked to make a booking in advance through The Quality Hotel & Leisure Centre Redbarn on 024-93095.