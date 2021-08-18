North Tipperary Covid numbers reach six-month high

A public health Covid-19 warning has been issued in North Tipperary, with public health officials expressing “genuine concern” at rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Nenagh and Thurles.

“The rate of infection in the area is now at one of the highest levels since early last February. We have seen five consecutive days with more than 20 cases in North Tipperary which is not in line with recent normal trends for the area since the start of the pandemic,” said a spokesman at the Department of Public Health Mid West.

The “worrying trend” has specifically arisen in the Nenagh and Thurles areas and surrounding townlands “over the past seven days”.

Since August 10, 100 cases have been identified in both Nenagh and Thurles, the spokesman revealed.

“Public Health Mid West is encouraging people in Nenagh and Thurles as well as surrounding communities to avail of testing and to isolate if symptoms indicate a cough, fever, sore throat, blocked or runny nose,” he said.

The “vast majority” of the current Covid infections in these areas relate to “household outbreaks” as well as “sporadic cases in the community”.

Public Health Alert 🚨



We are recording 998 COVID-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days, more than a third of which were recorded since Friday.



Over the past two weeks, there have been 624 cases in Limerick, 188 in Clare, and 186 in North Tipperary 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bfd1VG8Hyh — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) August 16, 2021

Local contact tracers reported that the increase in cases in north Tipperary was not linked to a single event. “There is genuine concern about the increase in cases in North Tipperary,” said the spokesman.

More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the region (Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary) over the past two weeks.

The number of cases identified in the mid-west on Tuesday have yet to be released but are “expected to rise further”, he added.

All-Ireland Hurling Final

Publicans in neighbouring Limerick have reported a surge in requests for bookings for tables for Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final involving Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

Pubs and restaurants in the Treaty City are understood to be completely booked out for Sunday’s match as most GAA supporters cannot gain entry to Croker due to Covid-19 restrictions on fans entering the stadium.

Public Health Mid West, Gardaí and, Limerick GAA issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging GAA supporters to act sensibly and not let their guard down when socialising on Sunday.

Due to relatively younger people being hospitalised with the virus because of the “highly-transmissible Delta variant”, uncontrolled social gatherings “can turn into events which rapidly increase the number of cases in the community, as we had experienced last year”, said Dr Marie Casey a specialist in public health medicine.

Backing the public health warning, Limerick GAA Chairperson John Cregan, said: “We must remember our obligation to protect ourselves and those around us from serious illness, and to that end can I appeal to all of our supporters to behave in a responsible manner.

"So to those who are attending and to all those who are making alternative arrangements to view the game, please listen to public health advice, observe all Covid-19 guidelines, and together we can ensure that this historic occasion will be both a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.”