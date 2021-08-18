North Tipperary Covid numbers reach six-month high

The “vast majority” of the current Covid infections in the Nenagh and Thurles areas relate to “household outbreaks”
North Tipperary Covid numbers reach six-month high

The Department of Public Health Mid West is encouraging people in Nenagh and Thurles to avail of coronavirus testing. File photo: PA

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 12:27
David Raleigh

A public health Covid-19 warning has been issued in North Tipperary, with public health officials expressing “genuine concern” at rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Nenagh and Thurles.

“The rate of infection in the area is now at one of the highest levels since early last February. We have seen five consecutive days with more than 20 cases in North Tipperary which is not in line with recent normal trends for the area since the start of the pandemic,” said a spokesman at the Department of Public Health Mid West.

The “worrying trend” has specifically arisen in the Nenagh and Thurles areas and surrounding townlands “over the past seven days”.

Since August 10, 100 cases have been identified in both Nenagh and Thurles, the spokesman revealed.

“Public Health Mid West is encouraging people in Nenagh and Thurles as well as surrounding communities to avail of testing and to isolate if symptoms indicate a cough, fever, sore throat, blocked or runny nose,” he said.

The “vast majority” of the current Covid infections in these areas relate to “household outbreaks” as well as “sporadic cases in the community”.

Local contact tracers reported that the increase in cases in north Tipperary was not linked to a single event. “There is genuine concern about the increase in cases in North Tipperary,” said the spokesman.

More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the region (Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary) over the past two weeks.

The number of cases identified in the mid-west on Tuesday have yet to be released but are “expected to rise further”, he added.

All-Ireland Hurling Final

Publicans in neighbouring Limerick have reported a surge in requests for bookings for tables for Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final involving Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

Pubs and restaurants in the Treaty City are understood to be completely booked out for Sunday’s match as most GAA supporters cannot gain entry to Croker due to Covid-19 restrictions on fans entering the stadium.

Public Health Mid West, Gardaí and, Limerick GAA issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging GAA supporters to act sensibly and not let their guard down when socialising on Sunday.

Due to relatively younger people being hospitalised with the virus because of the “highly-transmissible Delta variant”, uncontrolled social gatherings “can turn into events which rapidly increase the number of cases in the community, as we had experienced last year”, said Dr Marie Casey a specialist in public health medicine.

Backing the public health warning, Limerick GAA Chairperson John Cregan, said: “We must remember our obligation to protect ourselves and those around us from serious illness, and to that end can I appeal to all of our supporters to behave in a responsible manner.

"So to those who are attending and to all those who are making alternative arrangements to view the game, please listen to public health advice, observe all Covid-19 guidelines, and together we can ensure that this historic occasion will be both a safe and enjoyable experience for all involved.”

Read More

Cork and Limerick exploring Covid-safe All-Ireland victory celebrations

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork man Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork man
Cork politician criticised over refugee post Cork politician criticised over refugee post
Cork teen is inspired by her mother to develop global award-winning app Cork teen is inspired by her mother to develop global award-winning app
#covid-19place: tipperary
North Tipperary Covid numbers reach six-month high

Four hospitalised after vehicles collide with cow in Clare

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices