Watch: Ballinhassig man's display lights up Cork ahead of All-Ireland final

One Ballinhassig man is hoping his lights can guide the Liam MacCarthy Cup home to Cork on Sunday.

Justin Nagle has set up a light show to cheer on the Rebel County ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick.

Synced to the famed theme tune from The Sunday Game, the display wishes luck to the Cork team and in particular Ballinhassig club men Darragh O’Sullivan, Patrick Collins and Ger Collins.

Locals in the area will be well aware of the Nagle home, which frequently has a light display on show for Christmas.

But the idea for the Rebel light show originally came from Justin’s wife, Colette.

The firm she works for was taking part in a challenge between the Cork and Limerick chambers of commerce in which businesses were called upon to display their county colours.

“I was after buying two flags in the local shop while my own fellas were at GAA training in the local club here,” explained Mr Nagle.

“I was putting them up and she said ‘could you put up some of the Christmas lights?’”

It was decided that the Christmas display would come out a few months early.

“Her five-minute idea on Friday evening turned into a weekend of work for me.”

The display was first turned on on Sunday evening and it is on show from 8pm until midnight.

Mr Nagle said that so far, the reaction to the light show has been “brilliant”.

“Last night [Monday] was the first night that people were aware that it was up. The word had spread.

“There was plenty of cars pulling up and stopping and coming in for a listen.”

Cork goalkeeper and Ballinhassig man Patrick Collins celebrates after victory in the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Four songs play out with the light show, and through a transmitter, cars can listen to them as they watch the display.

Mr Nagle explained that if people tune their car radio to 88FM while outside the house they can hear the four songs, which are: The Sunday Game theme, After All by The Frank and Walters, Come On Ye Rebels and The Boys of Fairhill.

At the moment, only The Sunday Game theme is sequenced with the lights but that may change.

“I feel that with the interest that’s building in it, I might have to do something a little bit better than the rush job I did over the weekend to get it up,” Mr Nagle joked.

The father-of-three said he first started putting lights on the house around 14 years ago when they first built their home.

“It started as rope lighting and it’s progressed now in the last two years I've done lights that are sequenced to music.”

Mr Nagle started life as an electrician and now works as an ICT manager, so the hobby suits the skill set of the self-confessed tech and gadget fan.

“It puts a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

“A simple thing to make lots of people happy.”