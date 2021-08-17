'Liam is comfortable in Limerick' - Mayor responds to Cork's All-Ireland final jibe

The Mayor of Limerick City and County has scored a few good points after a surprise attack from the rebel county yesterday.

Cllr Daniel Butler composed himself overnight and fired off a rasper of a response to his counterpart in Cork this lunchtime after Cllr Colm Kelleher’s cheeky email yesterday caught him off-guard.

He has agreed to give the Lord Mayor of Cork a look at the Liam MacCarthy Cup in Croke Park on Sunday before it returns to Shannonside where it’s been happy for two of the last three years.

In some pre-All-Ireland hurling final banter ahead of Sunday's clash between the great Munster rivals, Mr Kelleher told Mr Butler that Limerick has something that belongs to Cork - and that it goes by the name of Liam.

“Liam is native of Cork, whose family hail from Ballygarvan,” he wrote.

“One can only imagine that he has found it quite distressing not being back on Leeside in over 16 years.

“As I’m sure you are aware and understand there is no place like home and there is certainly no place like Cork.

“As Mayor of Limerick, can I ask you to arrange to bring Liam to Croke Park on Sunday for collection."

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr @DanielButlerFG responds to the letter he received from the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr @KelleherColm #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/w1etuY0mL9 — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 17, 2021

But in his response today, Mr Butler said Mr Kelleher’s letter contained “a number of glaring inaccuracies that cannot be left stand”, including some which “may be difficult for a Corkonian to accept”.

“To begin with, Liam MacCarthy was a native of London whose mother Bridget hailed from the hurling heartland of Bruff in County Limerick,” he said.

“Bridget was a huge hurling fan and, as you know yourself, mammies are always right and there is no supporter like a Limerick supporter.

“Far be it that we would take something belonging to someone else but I must point out that Limerick was the very first recipient of the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1923 (for the 1921 All-Ireland) so Liam is back home and is very comfortable on Shannonside.

“Liam is indeed so comfortable that he stayed for two of the past three years.

“While I can imagine how anxious you are to see Liam again, I am certain that we will give you a very clear answer on Sunday unless you have a look at him before he returns to Limerick.”