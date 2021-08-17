Cork French Film Festival to feature 11 Irish premieres

The Cork French Film Festival, a key fixture on the city’s cultural calendar, will offer a blend of in-cinema and virtual screenings for lovers of great cinema this year.

For the first time, the festival organisers are providing an online option for those who can’t make it to in-person screenings and who wish to experience the work of some of the greatest Francophone film directors from September 2 to 5.

Details of the festival programme were announced yesterday. It will feature 12 French-language films, including 11 Irish premieres, several coming straight from their world premiere at festivals such as Berlin and Toronto, to be screened at the Gate Cinema and online across the four days.

Presented by Alliance Française de Cork, the festival will open with Sisters (Sœurs), which was released in France in July and marks the return of the ‘grande dame’ of French cinema, Isabelle Adjani. It tells the story of three sisters struggling with their complicated Franco-Algerian family history.

The festival will also screen a programme of short films to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of France’s greatest short film production companies – Autour de Minuit - with screenings of a number of films that have won major awards at Cannes Film Festival and the Oscar for Best Short Film.

The Godard classic, Alphaville, will be screened and world-music lovers will enjoy the stirring documentary, Africa Mia, telling the story of the pioneering Afro-Cuban music of the legendary Maravillas of Mali, while the beautiful and charming animation, The Bears Invasion of Sicily, is perfect for families.

John Mullins, the chairman of Alliance Française de Cork, said French-language films and TV shows became more and more popular during lockdown.

“French series like Call My Agent introduced viewers in Ireland and across the globe to some wonderful French actors,” he said.

“Remarkably, the French action thriller Lupin is the most-watched new drama on Netflix in 2021.

“I hope that this new-found appreciation for French productions will encourage viewers to attend this year’s Cork French Film Festival.”

Valérie David-McGonnell, Alliance Française de Cork Board Member and film festival co-director, said the programme features a diverse selection of Francophone films.

Josselin le Gall and Valérie David-McGonnell launching the 32nd annual Cork French Film Festival. “The strong cultural ties between Ireland and France have been tightened further now that France is Ireland’s closest EU neighbour.” Photo: Darragh Kane

“This year’s festival is celebrating not just French cinema but also French-language cinema, with films from Belgium ( Madly In Life) and from Quebec ( Goddess of Fireflies),” she said.

Josselin Le Gall, fellow board member, festival director and honorary consul of France, said the festival aims to provide an insight into French and Francophone cultures and societies.

“The strong cultural ties between Ireland and France have been tightened further now that France is Ireland’s closest EU neighbour,” he said.

“The festival is not just for Francophiles and people interested in French-language societies and cultures, it is for anyone who loves great cinema.”

Tickets are now on sale now at www.corkcinemas.com and at https://corkfrenchfilmfestival.com for online screenings.